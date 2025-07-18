Miami Heat Were Reportedly Not Interested In Signing Damian Lillard
The news of nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard signing with the Portland Trail Blazers became public halfway through the Miami Heat's final Summer League game Thursday. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, they were not very interested in the nine-time All-Star in the first place.
Lillard had the Heat as his preferred destination after asking to be traded by the Blazers in 2023. After months of negotiations, he ended up with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he ended up being a part of two consecutive first-round exits surrounded by unfortunate injuries.
This time around, the Heat didn't have any roster spots available when he shockingly became available after being waived by the Bucks earlier this month. However, after completing the trade for Norman Powell, where the Heat sent out two players, a roster spot opened up.
At the $14 million per season he'll be earning, the Heat did technically have a pathway towards matching that amount with their non-taxpayer mid-level exception available to them. Even so, with the Heat slightly over the luxury tax threshold already, signing Lillard to that amount would have put them over the first apron and just below the second.
Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 58 games for the Bucks last season before missing the final 14 games due to blood clotting issues. He eventually returned in Game 2 of their first round Playoff series, but tore his achilles tendon in Game 4.
The Bucks, feeling the pressure of potentially losing their franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo after a five-game first round series, lacked the necessary assets to make upgrades. What they chose to do instead was waive and stretch Damian Lillard's contract in order to free up the cap space to sign Myles Turner.