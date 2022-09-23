A Look At Tyler Herro's Top Five Games On Two-Year Anniversary Of His Best Performance

It was two years ago on this day when Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro had the best game of his career against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Herro’s 37-point performance set a Heat playoff record for most by a rookie and was the second most in a postseason game by a player under 21. It was one of many solid performances of his young career.

Here are five of Herro's best career games:

Oct. 29, 2019 vs. Atlanta Hawks

In a 112-97 victory, Herro had 29 points, seven rebounds and two assists. This set a Heat record for most points off the bench by a rookie. Herro shot 12 of 16 from the foul line.

April 5, 2022 vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Heat moved one closer to earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference behind Herro's 35 points in a victory against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat’s 144 points marked the second-highest scoring performance in franchise history.

March 2, 2022 vs. Atlanta Hawks

After being sidelined for two weeks because of injury and the All-Star break, Herro scored 30 points in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro kept the Heat alive despite Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combining for just 25 points on 10 of 31 shooting

Jan. 8 vs. Phoenix Suns

After a 5 of 23 shooting performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, Herro responded with 33 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists against the West-leading Suns. The Heat were playing without Butler and Adebayo.

Jan. 12, 2021 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In defeat, Herro finished with 34 points on 12 of 16 shooting. He stepped up despite the Heat playing without Butler, Adebayo and Goran Dragic, who were sidelined because of the league's health and safety protocols.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES



Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.