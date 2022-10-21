Skip to main content

Can The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Win The League MVP Award?

Butler is listed as a darkhorse candidate for the honor by NBA.com

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had arguably one of the greatest postseasons in league history a year ago. 

After earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Heat fell just short of the NBA Finals by losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals. Butler plays in a system where he is not required to put up big numbers, but does he have a shot at winning league MVP this season? 

According to NBA.com, he is listed as a darkhorse candidate for the honor

"The 33-year-old six-time All-Star is in his 12th season and embodies Heat culture," writes NBA.com's Michael C. Wright.

The other darkhorse candidates include Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns. 

Butler likely has the best shot of the group because the Heat have a team that is already built for the NBA Finals. But still is unlikely to happen. The Heat would almost have to win the No. 1 seed again and Butler's numbers would have to rival that of favorites like Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

