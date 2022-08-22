Dwyane Wade: `This Is The Best LeBron I've Ever Seen'

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been an opponent and teammate of LeBron James.

Wade recently said this is the most impressive James he has seen. James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to enter his 20th season. While appearing on "No Chill" with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Wade said James is peaking now.

“I got a chance to see him at what we think was his best LeBron in 2012," Wade said. "We feel like that was the best LeBron that we've seen. It was at times that everybody on the outside, even inside, you were frustrated because you were like, `Bron, just do that, just take a guy to the block. It was just certain things he wouldn't do at certain times. I watch his game and say does he have a weakness in his game? I start from the rim all the way back to half court, he can do everything. He’s good at everything. As a fan, this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen.”

Wade may have a point. Last year James, 37, averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists and shot 52 percent from the field.

