Skip to main content

Dwyane Wade: `This Is The Best LeBron I've Ever Seen'

Future Hall of Famer Wade says LeBron James is playing at an all-time high

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has been an opponent and teammate of LeBron James. 

Wade recently said this is the most impressive James he has seen. James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to enter his 20th season. While appearing on "No Chill" with former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, Wade said James is peaking now.  

“I got a chance to see him at what we think was his best LeBron in 2012," Wade said. "We feel like that was the best LeBron that we've seen. It was at times that everybody on the outside, even inside, you were frustrated because you were like, `Bron, just do that, just take a guy to the block. It was just certain things he wouldn't do at certain times.  I watch his game and say does he have a weakness in his game? I start from the rim all the way back to half court, he can do everything. He’s good at everything. As a fan, this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen.”

Wade may have a point. Last year James, 37, averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists and shot 52 percent from the field.  

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem: `I Got One More In Me'

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983960_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem To Return For A 20th Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_8277873_168389536_lowres
News

How Kobe Bryant Influenced Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler To Write Children's Books

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17945389_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18677327_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Goes From Undrafted Free Agent To Advising Young Players On The Process Of Making NBA

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_10987193_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

YouTube Personality Jake Paul Offers $250K If Heat Star Jimmy Butler Keeps His New Hairdo All Season

By Jayden Armant