Former Miami Heat Forward Markieff Morris Signs With Brooklyn Nets

Morris reportedly set to sign one-year deal with the Nets

Markieff Morris' stay with the Miami Heat was brief. 

On Tuesday, Morris reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. Morris played just one season with the Heat. The move was first reported by The Athletic. 

Last year Morris only played 17 games with the Heat, averaging 7.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17.5 minutes. Morris made headlines last season when he was involved in an on-court altercation with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After shoving Jokic, Morris was pushed to the ground from behind. 

It left Morris with a neck injury that caused him to miss 58 straight games.

Here's what Heat coach Erik Spoelstra had to say when Morris returned against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

"He’s been a great teammate," Spoelstra said. "He’s been great behind the scenes and he’s really been putting in the work. I think that allowed him to play the minutes that he played. It looked like he was in really good rhythm. It’s not the same as five-on-five, but he’s going to get that really quickly because of all the work he’s put in behind the scenes. I’m just really happy for him on the human side that he’s finally able to be cleared.”

