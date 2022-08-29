Former Miami Heat Player Eddie House Sounds Off On Kevin Durant Situation

The saga involving the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant finally is over.

Earlier this month, Durant gave the Nets’ front office the ultimatum of either trading him or firing head coach Steve Nash.

Once it happened, it set the entire league into a frenzy with numerous teams attempting to grab him.

Durant’s demand reminded former Miami Heat guard Eddie House of a situation that took place when megastar LeBron James was in Miami. He came onto Chris Broussard and Rob Parker’s “The Odd Couple” podcast to explain his view.

“It’s different when you’re a coach. If you cannot get the superstar guy to buy into what you are doing, it is almost a failed cause.", House said. “On every single team I’ve played on, even the team I played on with Bron, they were this close, they wanted Spo [Spoelstra] out but Pat was like, ‘Hell, no! That’s my guy and we gonna win with him.’ It took another leader to say, ‘No, this is how it goes.’ That’s Pat Riley I’m talking about.”

Riley definitely knew what he was talking about as the Heat went on to win back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

As for the Nets, the pressure will be on the front office and Nash to satisfy Durant and his desire to win a championship.

