Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Has Visions Of Playing In The NBA With Both Sons

LeBron James has accomplished just about everything during his NBA career.

He's won championships, MVP awards, All-NBA honors and All-Star appearances. Before it's all over, he said he wants to reach one more goal: play in a game with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce. James made it clear during a recent interview with Sport Illustrated's Chris Ballard.

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years," James said. "I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment.”

James would make history if he achieves the feat, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the NBA. Only three others _ Tim Raines (MLB), Ken Griffey (MLB) and Gordie Howe (NHL) _ have played games with their sons in the four professional sports.

James, 37, would have to play until he's 43 to make it happen. Bronny James is entering his senior year of high school while Bryce is a ninth-grader.

"I feel like I could play for quite a while," James said. "So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

The full article can be read here.

