Former Miami Heat Player Patrick Beverley Details Death Threat He Once Received After Russell Westbrook Incident

In 2010, Patrick Beverley was among the top players in the Miami Heat training camp.

Beverley did not make the team but made an impression enough that helped spawn his NBA career. Beverley, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, recently told a story of how an Oklahoma City Thunder ball boy threatened his life after he was involved in a play that injured Russell Westbrook.

He spoke about it on his latest podcast.

"I had a ball boy threaten to kill me," Beverley said.

Beverley was playing for the Houston Rockets at the time. He detailed the encounter even more later in the podcast.

“I go back to Houston,” Beverley continued. “Kevin McHale goes, ‘Hey buddy, just watch out for the media. Story has it Westbrook’s out.’ … I don’t even know what happened, right? They made the big story. … I get to OKC the next game — police officers in front. They put a police car in front of my house in Houston. I get to the hotel. I’m on the floor by myself, police guy at the door. I’m looking. I go out in the morning for tea or coffee, like a Starbucks, police guys with me. They passing out papers with a young guy’s face on it, like this big. He threatened to kill. The s— was real.”

