Former Miami Heat Star Tim Hardaway Once Again Apologizes For Anti-Gay Comments

In September, former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame.

It took Hardaway so long to gain the achievement mostly because of his anti-gay comments in 2007. Hardaway has since apologized on several occasions and did once again during a recent interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

“I grew up in a church, and that’s the way churches were — they instilled in you that (homosexuality) wasn’t the way you should be,” Hardaway said in the interview. “I was just taught differently. Don’t talk to them, don’t mess with them, leave them alone. I never tried to talk bad about them or do hateful stuff. It was just my upbringing in church. But I’ll tell you this: It was so wrong of me, and people have suffered. I had to grow up and really do some soul-searching. What I said was just hurtful.”

Hardaway made the comments during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show.

“Well, you know, I hate gay people, so I let it be known,” Hardaway said back then. “I don’t like gay people. I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic. I don’t like it. It shouldn’t be in the world…or in the United States.”

