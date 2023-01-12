How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, Betting Line, Injury Report, Lineups

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -2.5

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season and for the first of two consecutive with their next meeting on Saturday. Last season the teams split the series, 2-2, with each team winning both on their home court as the Heat have won three straight against Milwaukee in Miami, including nine of the last 12 overall on the Heat home floor. The Heat are 73-49 all-time versus the Bucks during the regular season, including 39-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (quad), Duncan Robinson (finger) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Bam Adebayo (wrist) is probable, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Orlando Robinson

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

BUCKS

F Pat Connaughton

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

G Jrue Holiday

G Grayson Allen

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on his injury status: “When it’s excruciating like how it was during the game, I feel like some of y’all would have went to the ER. But it’s one of those things that we’re built for it.”

