How To Watch The Miami Heat At Washington Wizards, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

The Heat play at the Wizards Friday in the second game of their road trip

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Capital One Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Wizards +7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 92-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-27 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Nikola Jovic

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

WIZARDS

F Kyle Kuzma

F Corey Kispert

C Kristaps Porzingis 

G Bradley Beal 

G Monte Morris 

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: "He’s just such a key player. He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner. He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”

