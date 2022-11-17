How To Watch The Miami Heat At Washington Wizards, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: Capital One Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Wizards +7.5
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 92-44 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 41-27 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Max Strus
G Kyle Lowry
C Nikola Jovic
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
WIZARDS
F Kyle Kuzma
F Corey Kispert
C Kristaps Porzingis
G Bradley Beal
G Monte Morris
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo: "He’s just such a key player. He’s such a winner. He’s an absolute winner. He can morph into so many different roles for us where he makes it look so much easier to the average fan – everybody just wants him to score 40.”
