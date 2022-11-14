How To Watch The Phoenix Suns At The Miami Heat Monday, Injury Report, Betting Line, Etc

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1.5

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1. With each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 30-37 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-19 in home games and 15-18 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable. For the Suns, Chris Paul (foot)) is questionable and Cam Johnson (knee) and Landry Shamet (concussion) are out. Jae Crowder is not with the team.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

SUNS

F Mikal Bridges

F Torrey Craig

C Deandre Ayton

G Devin Booker

G Cameron Payne

QUOTABLE

Max Strus on bouncing back against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday: “You definitely remember it, but you don’t let it affect you. You gotta know the negatives of it and get in the gym and fix it. Then you gotta come out and do the things we did tonight. It’s all about how you respond to adversity and negativity. I wasn’t proud of myself last game, so I wanted to be more positive and come out more aggressive this game.”

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Max Strus proving he is capable . CLICK HERE

Porn website bids on new name for the Heat's arena. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com