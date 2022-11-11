Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Supplants LeBron James As Most Hated NBA Player, Data Says

The gambling website BetOnline.ag collected the data from Twitter since start of the season

LeBron James recently took another loss and it had nothing to do with the poor play of the Los Angeles Lakers. 

It was recently released he is no longer the NBA's most hated player. That title now belongs to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving. According to the gambling website BetOnline.ag, Irving topped the list based on social media data they collected from the start of the season. 

"BetOnline.ag collected more than 100,000 tweets from October 18 (start of the season) through November 9 with a geo-tracking program, which analyzed negative sentiment tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases to see which NBA player was the most disliked or "hated" in every state in the country," the website released in a statement. "For example, phrases such as, "I hate LeBron," "I hate Kyrie," "I don't like Durant," etc. were tracked in each of the 50 states."

image001

Irving was the most-hated in 28 states compared to James' 17. The reaction was mostly based on Irving's latest controversy involving him retweeting a film that some feel is anti-Jewish. Irving was originally suspended five games but the league is reviewing it. 

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo received similar unwanted attention when a recent study on Twitter surprisingly showed him as the third-most hated player in the NBA.

