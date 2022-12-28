LeBron James Leaves Playing Status For Tonight's Game Against Miami Heat Up In The Air

James and the Lakers face the Heat tonight on second game of back-to-back

At 37, LeBron James has earned the right to take off some nights for rest purposes.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, causing some concern if he will be in the lineup. It has become more popular for players to sit games for maintenance purposes.

When asked about his playing status for tonight, James told reporters after last night's game in Orlando: "I'll know tomorrow when I get up."

James has missed games for rest purposes in Miami before. In 2015, he sat while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. James, who is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has been sidelined seven games this season but is still averaging 35 minutes.

The Heat and Lakers are meeting for the first time season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Heat Twitter reacted to Monday's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Timberwolves. CLICK HERE

Heat hoping to benefit from abundance of clutch games. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com