Draymond Green Explains Jimmy Butler's Support Of Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins had 26 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's pivotal Game 5 victory against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Wiggins was a former teammate of Heat forward Jimmy Butler when they played with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the postgame, Warriors forward Draymond Green said he learned about Wiggins' ability from Butler.
“We all know how Jimmy Butler is. If you’ve got any softness to you then Jimmy don’t like you.”
LEBRON SAYS HE CAN IMPACT THE HEAT
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently made some intriguing remarks about his former team, the Miami Heat, when discussing playoff teams that he could assist in the postseason.
Speaking on his HBO television show, "The Shop," James said he could make an “immediate impact” on the Heat. Here's the article.
DONOVAN MITCHELL MAKING HEAT WAVES
The Miami Heat season ended two weeks ago and the speculation has already began.
Utah Jazz guard and three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell was recently spotted with Heat star Jimmy Butler and working out with center Bam Adebayo. The Heat are a potential landing spot for Mitchell, who has expressed his frustrations in Utah after the firing of coach Quin Snyder. Here's the article.
Read More
MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES
Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.
Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE
Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com