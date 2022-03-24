Fake Jimmy Butler Quote Fools The Internet
Just because it's on the Internet, doesn't mean it's true.
NBA fans learned this following the incident between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.
Spoelstra and Haslem got into a heated argument with Butler in the third quarter. The altercation was caught on camera and eventually hit the Internet. Twitter user @RobBuchananFOX, a parody account, tweeted out what was supposed to be a postgame quote from Butler.
[Haslem] told me I can't hang in his era with how I've been playing recently. I told him and [Spoelstra] they were only relevant because of D. Wade."
Thing is, Butler did not speak with the media after the game. The only players made available for the postgame press conference were Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry. With the Heat not practicing Thursday, a public comment from Butler likely won't happen until Friday.
Still, the fake quote made the rounds on the Internet. As of Thursday morning, the tweet had 26,000 likes and thousands of retweets. This isn't the first time a fake quote has fooled the Heat fan base.
In 2020, a fake quote from Andre Iguodala on Duncan Robinson also went viral.
