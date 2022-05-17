Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Sidelined For Game 1 Against Celtics

Gabe Vincent will once again start in place of Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat will once again be without starter Kyle Lowry for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

Lowry is sidelined for a third straight game because of a hamstring injury. Gabe Vincent will start in his place. The Heat have yet to lose a playoff game this season with Vincent in the starting lineup.

“Gabe is probably the most selfless dude," Heat forward P.J. Tucker said. "That dude [would] go from starting and playing 30 minutes for months to not subbing in. He’s been through it all. He literally has played every position on this team throughout the year and been ready. He has the same attitude every day and gives the same effort every day. He’s unreal. One of my favorite teammates.”

This marks the second time in three seasons the Heat and Celtics have met in the conference finals. In 2020, the Heat won on their way to facing the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have All-Star Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. They also have a rejuvenated Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year. Boston also has role players such as Derrick White, Robert Williams III, and Daniel Theis.

