Miami Heat Open Up with the Fourth-Best Odds to Win the Eastern Conference

As the NBA season approaches, fans and analysts will begin making their predictions for team success and player accolades.

The website BetOnline gives the Miami Heat 15/2 odds to win the Eastern Conference, behind the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Heat were the No. 1 seed last season, and remained atop the power rankings throughout the year. However, the team suffered a major loss when forward P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Nets made additions to their teams. Brooklyn added T.J. Warren and are bringing back Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after months of trade rumors. Boston added Danilo Gallinari and Malcolm Brogdon in hopes to return to the NBA Finals. While Milwaukee didn’t make any major additions to their team, they also did not lose any major pieces either. The return of Khris Middleton will bolster their team back to championship contention.

While Miami still has the depth that kept them at the top of the conference, they may need more to convince people they are still a competitive team. Despite nearly reaching the NBA Finals last postseason, many still believe the Heat need more help.

The Heat still remain a top-5 team in the conference. Many players are set to return, looking for rejuvenation next season. Duncan Robinson will look to return to the starting rotation after being benched most of the playoffs. Victor Oladipo has been continuously training this offseason, trying to return to the All-Star form he had in Indiana. Role players like Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Omer Yurtseven are trying to build on the impressive showings they had last season. Bam Adebayo has been working on his 3-point shot to improve his perimeter shooting.

With all these factors, the Miami Heat are gunning to be a top contender amongst a much tougher Eastern Conference.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.