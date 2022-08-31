Miami Heat Release Their Classic Jerseys For This Season

The Miami Heat on Wednesday released the classic jerseys they will wear this season.

The throwbacks go back to their first season in the NBA. They wore them from 1988-1999 before making a switch. The last time they donned them was the 2015-16 season.

Below is a look at them:

5 Gallery 5 Images

The Heat are coming off a season where they finished as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. After defeating the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds, they lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals.

The Heat fell just one win shy of reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. In 2020, they lost to former Heat player LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the bubble season in Orlando.

This season, the Heat return forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo and guards Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. Last year Herro was the league's Sixth Man of the Year. Butler is considered among the league's top 20 players while Adebayo continues to grow as a young prospect.

