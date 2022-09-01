Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers

The Miami Heat's courtship of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is apparently over.

On Thursday, it was reported Mitchell was involved in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat were among the several teams who had an interest in Mitchell, who recently removed the Jazz from his social media bios on Twitter and Instagram. Many felt the Heat were the favorites to land Mitchell because of his friendship with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. All of them spent time this offseason working out together and Mitchell teamed with Adebayo during the Miami Summer Pro League.

The move means the Heat missed out on both of their top offseason free agent targets. They also made an attempt to grab Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after he requested a trade in late June just before the free agency started. Durant eventually decided to commit to staying in Brooklyn.

The Heat were chasing another superstar to join Butler, Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who was the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season. The Heat fell just one shy victory of the NBA Finals after falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

