Skip to main content

Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell is reportedly traded to the Cavaliers

The Miami Heat's courtship of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is apparently over. 

On Thursday, it was reported Mitchell was involved in a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

The Heat were among the several teams who had an interest in Mitchell, who recently removed the Jazz from his social media bios on Twitter and Instagram. Many felt the Heat were the favorites to land Mitchell because of his friendship with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. All of them spent time this offseason working out together and Mitchell teamed with Adebayo during the Miami Summer Pro League. 

The move means the Heat missed out on both of their top offseason free agent targets. They also made an attempt to grab Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant after he requested a trade in late June just before the free agency started. Durant eventually decided to commit to staying in Brooklyn. 

The Heat were chasing another superstar to join Butler, Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who was the league's Sixth Man of the Year last season. The Heat fell just one shy victory of the NBA Finals after falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz

USATSI_18290739_168389536_lowres
News

League Executive Says The Miami Heat's Experience Is A Huge Asset

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Analyst Says The Miami Heat Had A `Horrid Offseason' During Free Agency

By Shandel Richardson
IMG_1581
News

Miami Heat Release Their Classic Jerseys For This Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18007407_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Star Tim Hardaway Once Again Apologizes For Anti-Gay Comments

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18006104_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player LeBron James Has Visions Of Playing In The NBA With Both Sons

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_14033832_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Target Donovan Mitchell Removes The Utah Jazz from His Social Media Bios

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_17983964_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Forward Markieff Morris Signs With Brooklyn Nets

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Pat Riley Explains His Decision For Leaving The Los Angeles Lakers

By Landon Buford