Skip to main content

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Says Udonis Haslem's Jersey Will Be Retired

Haslem will become the sixth Heat player to have their jersey retired when his career ends

When it career finally comes to an end, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will join rare company. 

Haslem, who on Sunday announced he is coming back for a 20th season, will have his No. 40 jersey retired at some point after he plays his final game. 

“From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Heat team president Pat Riley said in a statement released by the organization Tuesday. 

Haslem will become just the sixth player in Heat history to have their jersey retired. He joins Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who are all in the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame. 

It is doubtful Haslem will join them in the Hall of Fame but his value to the organization is just as great. He will retire as the franchise leader in rebounds and at least a three-time NBA champion. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17550531_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Dwyane Wade And Wife Gabrielle Union Get Cozy On Vacation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153301_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Remaining In Tact Will Make Things Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_15481583_168389536_lowres
News

Three Memorable Moments Against The Miami Heat On What Would've Been Kobe Bryant's 44th Birthday

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Chances At Kevin Durant Are Done ... For Now

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Should Reward Udonis Haslem For His Sacrifice In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18232400_168389536_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Explains What It's Like To Date An NBA Player

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18254724_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Break The Ankles Of A Young Camper With Crossover

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Shows Off New Crown Logo On His Tooth

By Shandel Richardson