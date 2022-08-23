Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Says Udonis Haslem's Jersey Will Be Retired

When it career finally comes to an end, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will join rare company.

Haslem, who on Sunday announced he is coming back for a 20th season, will have his No. 40 jersey retired at some point after he plays his final game.

“From the first day that I saw him compete, to the last day when we retire his jersey at our FTX home, UD will go down in our team’s history as one of the best to ever play for the Miami Heat,” Heat team president Pat Riley said in a statement released by the organization Tuesday.

Haslem will become just the sixth player in Heat history to have their jersey retired. He joins Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, who are all in the Naismith Basketball Memorial Hall of Fame.

It is doubtful Haslem will join them in the Hall of Fame but his value to the organization is just as great. He will retire as the franchise leader in rebounds and at least a three-time NBA champion.

