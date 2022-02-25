Miami Heat Moving Closer To Being Full Strength

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are expected back in the lineup against the New York Knicks

The Miami Heat are expected to start the second half of the season at nearly full strength.

Forward Caleb Martin and guard Tyler Herro could be back in the lineup for Friday's game at the New York Knicks. Martin missed the last four games before the All-Star break because of a sore Achilles. Herro was sidelined four of the past five games due to right knee soreness.

“They both have been able to work out the last few days,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “So that was a good sign. They’re feeling better, they were able to go full-scale in practice today. But that rest was important for them, as well.”

Herro is the NBA's top scorer off the bench at 20 points a game. Martin, who recently was upgraded to a full contract, has been among the Heat's biggest surprises since being signed as a two-way player.

In addition to their upgrades, the Heat could be closer to regaining the services of guard Victor Oladipo and forward Markieff Morris. Both traveled with the team to New York but there remains no timetable on their return.

Morris has been out since sustaining a neck injury after being shoved from behind by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in November. Oladipo has yet to play this season because he is still recovering from quadriceps surgery.

Both will add depth to an already deep roster. In their absences, the Heat still hold the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference standings with two months remaining in the season.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com