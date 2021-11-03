Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Rises to the Top of the Sixth Man List

In just a few weeks, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has become one of the NBA's best reserve players.

At least one gambling website predicts Herro will win the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award. He is at the top of the odds according to Covers.com.

"Herro has gone from +1300 on the eve of pre-season just two weeks ago to +330 at time of writing," Pete Watt of Covers.com. "As a result, he has shot to the very top of the market with his implied probability of landing the award increasing from 7.1% to 23.4% in that time."

Herro has 157 points off the bench in seven games. According to the Associated Press, that is the most since 1975 in that stretch. Herro had a team-high 25 points in Tuesday night's 125-110 victory the Dallas Mavericks.

He has helped lead the Heat to a 6-1 record. They are atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Chicago Bulls.

“You’re just talking about somebody who is becoming one of the more skilled players in this league," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Herro, who is in his third season, added 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason. After creating a stir in the preseason, when he said he deserved mention alongside other young superstars like Ja Morant, Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

So far, Herro is proving he belongs.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com