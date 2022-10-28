Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Plays All Five Positions Out Of Necessity

Butler played some center in the Heat's loss to the Golden State Warriors

 

Before the season began, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said one of his goals was to start Jimmy Butler at center at one point of his career. 

Butler didn't start Thursday against the Golden State Warriors but he did play some at the five. 

"We played him at every position and officially at the five," Spoelstra said. "He played all the positions defensively and all the positions offensively for us. Every team, every player has to play back-to-backs. He finds a way to play his best in those unique circumstances." 

Butler was needed at multiple positions because the Heat were playing without center Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon. Butler, who has started at both guard and forward positions, finished with 27 points, eight assists, six rebounds and six steals

Spoelstra said it was an opportunity for Butler to showcase his versatility. 

"I've probably done it occasionally but very short bursts," Spoelstra said. "We have two our centers out right now. It was by any means necessary. He has that kind of versatility." 

The Heat, who are 1-1 on the three-game road trip, conclude it Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. 

