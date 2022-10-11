Miami Heat's Marcus Garrett Sidelined At Least Four Weeks With Wrist Fracture
Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett will miss at least four weeks because of a wrist injury.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the issue after Monday's practice.
“You really do feel for him,” Spoelstra said. “He’s had such a tremendous summer. He’s really been diligent with first of all getting his wrist healthy and then preparing him for summer league. He had some great moments, and then August and September have just been outstanding.”
Garrett is in his second stint with the Heat. He was on a two-way contract last year as well.
“You really do feel for him,” Spoelstra. “He’s had such a tremendous summer. He’s really been diligent with first of all getting his wrist healthy and then preparing him for summer league."
The Heat play their final preseason game Wednesday at FTX Arena. They are coming off a 118-110 victory against the Houston Rocket Monday.
The Heat open the regular season against the Chicago Bulls Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.
Read More
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Rookie Nikola Jovic adjusting to playing center. CLICK HERE
Patience is key for Victor Oladipo. CLICK HERE
Bam Adebayo puts his trust in Erik Spoelstra. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com
Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.