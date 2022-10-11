Miami Heat's Marcus Garrett Sidelined At Least Four Weeks With Wrist Fracture

Miami Heat guard Marcus Garrett will miss at least four weeks because of a wrist injury.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra addressed the issue after Monday's practice.

“You really do feel for him,” Spoelstra said. “He’s had such a tremendous summer. He’s really been diligent with first of all getting his wrist healthy and then preparing him for summer league. He had some great moments, and then August and September have just been outstanding.”

Garrett is in his second stint with the Heat. He was on a two-way contract last year as well.

The Heat play their final preseason game Wednesday at FTX Arena. They are coming off a 118-110 victory against the Houston Rocket Monday.

The Heat open the regular season against the Chicago Bulls Oct. 19 against the Chicago Bulls.

