Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Sort Of Responds To Donovan Mitchell Trade

With the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz on Thursday, the Miami Heat are yet again at a standstill during an entertaining offseason.

Some Heat fans expressed disappointment on social media, stating they wish the Heat would have traded shooting guard Tyler Herro for Mitchell. But Herro went on Twitter yesterday and issued a response saying, “Nahhh keep that same energy”.

Fans have not forgotten about last year's Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Heat lost in Game 7, falling one win shy of the NBA Finals. In the series, Herro averaged only nine points on 37 percent shooting from the field.

What happened in the playoffs was a drop-off for Herro’s productivity. Herro averages 16 points in his career and shoots 44 percent. He even won NBA Sixth Man of the Year last season.

But some fans quickly changed their minds once the trade was complete, urging the Heat to extend Herro’s contract. Herro, who is entering his fourth season, is eligible for a contract extension but was put on hold during the offseason.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson