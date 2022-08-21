Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem: `I Got One More In Me'

Haslem says he is playing a 20th season for his late father and the city of Miami

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem lost his father, Johnnie, just a little more than a year ago. 

Before he passed, the father and son talked about Haslem making it to a 20th season with the Heat. On Sunday, Haslem fulfilled the promise by announcing he would to play a final season in Miami. 

"It's an ending that I never envisioned," Haslem while speaking at Miami Senior High, his alma mater. "It's hard, somebody that plays father, mentor, best friend, hero. My dad played it all ... I have decided to follow through on what me and my father talked about and I will finish what I started. I will play 20 years. I will play this year. 

Haslem will become just third player in league history to play 20 seasons with the same team, joining Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitizki (Dallas Mavericks) and the late Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers). 

"Won’t be the same," Haslem said. "Won’t be as easy but the goal still remains the same: Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it's all over. I got one more in for me, I got one more in me for the team." 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17983960_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem To Return For A 20th Season

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_8277873_168389536_lowres
News

How Kobe Bryant Influenced Miami Heat Assistant Caron Butler To Write Children's Books

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17945389_168389536_lowres
News

ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18677327_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent Goes From Undrafted Free Agent To Advising Young Players On The Process Of Making NBA

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_10987193_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James' Wife Voiced Her Thoughts On Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Burning His Jerseys After Signing With Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18373359_168389536_lowres
News

YouTube Personality Jake Paul Offers $250K If Heat Star Jimmy Butler Keeps His New Hairdo All Season

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18254724_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Tells Jake Paul He's Comfortable With Current Roster

By Shandel Richardson