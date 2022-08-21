Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem: `I Got One More In Me'

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem lost his father, Johnnie, just a little more than a year ago.

Before he passed, the father and son talked about Haslem making it to a 20th season with the Heat. On Sunday, Haslem fulfilled the promise by announcing he would to play a final season in Miami.

"It's an ending that I never envisioned," Haslem while speaking at Miami Senior High, his alma mater. "It's hard, somebody that plays father, mentor, best friend, hero. My dad played it all ... I have decided to follow through on what me and my father talked about and I will finish what I started. I will play 20 years. I will play this year.

Haslem will become just third player in league history to play 20 seasons with the same team, joining Hall of Famers Dirk Nowitizki (Dallas Mavericks) and the late Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers).

"Won’t be the same," Haslem said. "Won’t be as easy but the goal still remains the same: Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it's all over. I got one more in for me, I got one more in me for the team."

