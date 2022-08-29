Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Speaks On His Early Intimidation Of Pat Riley

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem has been considered an "enforcer" since he entered the NBA in 2003.

He's never backed down from any challenges ... except one. In a recent interview with Boardroom TV, Haslem said he was once intimidated by Heat team president Pat Riley.

"Pat Riley, the symbol, you probably wanna look at some mob shit," Haslem said. "I ain't never been afraid of no man but I think the first two years with the Miami Heat I didn't speak to Pat. It was just uncomfortable, the slicked back hair, the pants and shoes. I watched Godfather. I seen all that shit. I think the first couple of years, it was just uncomfortable. Pat Riley, the image, I think people hit the nail on the head. He's just fucking Godfather."

The Heat recently signed Haslem to return for a 20th season. It is their way of rewarding him for playing for less so the organization could sign LeBron James and Chris Bosh to join Dwyane Wade in 2010. It led to two championships in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Haslem said Riley is a major reason the franchise has been successful in recent years.

"Pat Riley, the man is a winner, like myself, regardless of what situation he's been put in," Haslem said. "He wasn't the greatest basketball player. He wasn't obviously the greatest coach the way the situation started out ... He maximized that opportunity. The sky was the limit."

