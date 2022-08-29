NBA Analyst Amin Elhassan Criticizes Miami Heat’s Extensive Contracts to Development Players

Miami Heat shooting guard Duncan Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract last season, with $80 million guaranteed.

Robinson established himself as one of the better 3-point shooters in the league, setting many records. Still, that hasn’t stopped people from criticizing the amount of his contract, especially after he was benched for Max Strus last postseason.

NBA analyst Amin Elhassan was one of the critics of this contract. He spoke about this matter on The Dan Le Batard Show.

“Miami is the organization where they pick up pebbles and say, ‘Huh? Oh, this is a diamond!,”' Elhassan said. "They do this all the time. But since they do this all the time, why would they ever pay market price for a diamond? You’re finding them everywhere. The list is 25 years long, basically since Pat Riley has been here. I’ll go back to guys like Voshon Lenard and Ike Austin. They found guys that nobody wanted, polished them up and made them into rotation guys.”'

The Heat have been known for their ability to develop undrafted prospects into role players. Elhassan’s criticism stems from confusion as to why Miami would give a big contract to a player who can be replaced by another prospect.

“Why pay them,” Elhassan added. “You fell in love with your own bullshit, Heat Culture and all that. Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, James Johnson. You can put Duncan Robinson on that list.”

Robinson is looking to justify his contract this season. Last year he averaged 10.9 points, shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc and 39 percent from the field.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.