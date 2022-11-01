NBAPA Releases Statement Condemning Anti-Semitism Remarks In Wake Of Kyrie Irving

Players' Association says there is no place in the league for hate speech

The NBA, the Miami Heat and several players around the league have spoken about Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving recent comments that some have considered anti-Semitic.

On Tuesday, the league's players' association denounced Irving's choice to promote a movie about Anti-Semitism.

"Anti-Semitism has no place in our society," the statement said. "The NBPA is focused on creating an environment where everyone is accepted. We are committed to helping players fully understand that certain words can lead to hateful ideologies being spread We will continue to work on identifying and combatting all hate speech wherever it arises."

Irving, who once was a Miami Heat target during free agency, caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone.

Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned Irving's for the entire organization.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

