Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Final Injury Report: Playing status of multiple stars revealed

The Miami Heat announced that star guard Tyler Herro will not play in their Friday night matchup against the Orlando Magic. Herro is dealing with a toe injury and will get an MRI tomorrow.

Additionally, Norman Powell, who was originally listed as questionable with an ankle sprain, is available to play.

For the Orlando Magic, forward Paolo Banchero will return from injury for tonight's game against the Miami Heat after missing 10 games with a strained groin.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Out - Toe

Norman Powell: Available - Ankle

Kasparas Jakucionis: Out - G League

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Vladislav Goldin: Out - G League

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Available - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM, AM 740 (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-8) and Orlando Magic (13-9) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. The two teams previously met in the season opener in Orlando on October 22. They will also meet in the NBA Cup quarterfinals next week on December 9 back in Orlando. The Heat are 81-62 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-25 in home games and 36-37 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat +5.5 (-106), Magic -5.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +184, Magic -220

Total points scored: 241.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "I felt like it was an opportunity that slipped for us to be able to have that gratifcation of winning a game where we weren't making shots. We made a good comeback there at the end but through three quarters there was more discouragement from our missed shots that it was affecting our concentration level and resolve defensively."

