Skip to main content

Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010

Holmgren to miss his rookie season with Lisfranc injury
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie Chet Holmgren will miss this season due to an injury he sustained in a Pro-Am game Saturday in Seattle. 

Holmgren injured his right foot while guarding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Holmgren, who averaged 14 points and nine rebounds last season at Gonzaga, was drafted as the second pick in the first round of this year's draft. 

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. "We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

The injury is the same one Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem in 2010-11. Haslem played only 13 games that season. The injury occurred against the Memphis Grizzlies Nov. 20, 2010.

Similar to Haslem, Holmgren will most likely require surgery in order to repair his injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Players performing in offseason games has always been risky due to the high possibility of an injury. Even though there hasn’t been a huge amount of injuries this offseason, NBA owners and critics will in all likelihood be voicing their concerns and opinions.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro says he's comfortable with current roster CLICK HERE

Duncan Robinson slams the Celtics' visiting locker room. CLICK HERE

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade produce documentary. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

USATSI_17926898_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Says Udonis Haslem's Jersey Will Be Retired

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17550531_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Dwyane Wade And Wife Gabrielle Union Get Cozy On Vacation

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18153301_168389536_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Remaining In Tact Will Make Things Tougher For Miami Heat In The East

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_15481583_168389536_lowres
News

Three Memorable Moments Against The Miami Heat On What Would've Been Kobe Bryant's 44th Birthday

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_18153988_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Chances At Kevin Durant Are Done ... For Now

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Should Reward Udonis Haslem For His Sacrifice In 2010

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18232400_168389536_lowres
News

Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Explains What It's Like To Date An NBA Player

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_18254724_168389536_lowres
News

Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Break The Ankles Of A Young Camper With Crossover

By Shandel Richardson