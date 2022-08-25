Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010

Oklahoma City Thunder’s rookie Chet Holmgren will miss this season due to an injury he sustained in a Pro-Am game Saturday in Seattle.

Holmgren injured his right foot while guarding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Holmgren, who averaged 14 points and nine rebounds last season at Gonzaga, was drafted as the second pick in the first round of this year's draft.

“Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. "We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

The injury is the same one Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem in 2010-11. Haslem played only 13 games that season. The injury occurred against the Memphis Grizzlies Nov. 20, 2010.

Similar to Haslem, Holmgren will most likely require surgery in order to repair his injury.

Players performing in offseason games has always been risky due to the high possibility of an injury. Even though there hasn’t been a huge amount of injuries this offseason, NBA owners and critics will in all likelihood be voicing their concerns and opinions.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson