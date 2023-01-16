Shaquille O'Neal Makes His Choice In A Matchup Of All-Time Greats

Shaq says a star-studded starting lineup from his era would defeat today's best

The debate comparing best the eras in NBA history are undecisive as arguments about the greatest player ever.

There is no real answer but former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal recently took on the task of picking the most dominant era. In a Twitter post, O'Neal shared a photo of two teams: one from the 1980s and 90s and the other from the 2010 and beyond.

The older lineup consisted of O'Neal, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and the late Kobe Bryant. The newer lineup was LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Naturally, O'Neal had to weigh in on this dream matchup.

"Four games to two," O'Neal wrote, favoring his team. "You already know who I’m with. Don’t ask me. Also who’s guarding me?!"

You have to take into consideration which rules are in play. Regardless, it would provide solid entertainment for fans if there were some way to make this happen.

