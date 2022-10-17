Shaquille O'Neal Thinks Tyler Herro Extension Was Catalyst In Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight

The biggest story of the NBA preseason has been the altercation between Golden State teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

Green punched Poole during a practice and the video was leaked so the public could see it. Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal said recently on his podcast Tyler Herro could've played a role in the dispute.

Days before the incident, Herro received a four-year, $130-million contract extension. Poole was still on the market for a new deal at the time of the fight. He has since signed a four-year, $140 million extension for the defending champion Warriors.

“I think the young fella was getting real choppy, especially about to get that contract extension,” O’Neal said. “He saw what Tyler Herro got. He licking his chops. He like, ‘Yo, Tyler Herro got 150. I can get 145 or 148. So, he was probably talking a little too greasy to Draymond, and Draymond had to check him.”

