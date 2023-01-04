South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James

There is speculation of Brady joining the Miami Dolphins next year

In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team.

Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.

"I do actually think his kids are a factor," Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live." "The fact that he's got one kid in New York and two in Miami, he's displaced from all three of them, I think that matters. That's why the Miami situation is so interesting. He almost went there a couple years ago. He's got a relationship with some people in that building: (Dolphins minority owner) Bruce Beal, (majority owner) Stephen Ross. The coach I think would be a great coach for him: Mike McDaniel, the kind of coach I think he'd have a good rapport with. And then you look at the talent there, the talent's in place there too. So, geographically, Miami makes sense."

Brady's arrival would give South Florida its second generational athlete in the past 15 years. James is a four-time NBA champion, winning twice with the Heat in 2012 and 2013. He is closing in on surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the career scoring leader. James is often in the discussion with Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player ever.

Brady is generally regarded as the NFL's greatest quarterback, winning seven Super Bowls and three MVPs.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Skip Bayless gives tasteless take on Damar Hamlin injury. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Clippers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com