Skip to main content
Strip Club Puts Their Bid In For Miami Heat Stadium Naming Rights

Strip Club Puts Their Bid In For Miami Heat Stadium Naming Rights

South Florida popular strip club Booby Trap makes pitch to Heat

Another adult entertainment-related business has reached out to the Miami Heat about naming rights for the arena. 

The strip club Booby Trap recently dropped their endorsement after the Heat removed the company FTX from their arena name. FTX collapsed last week and is no longer affiliated with the organization. 

The popular adult film website, Bang Bros, also offered the Heat $10 million for naming rights. With the Heat severing ties with FTX because of its recent collapse, Bang Bros has once again made another bid via social media.

"To @MiamiHEAT, in 2019 we submitted a 10 Million Dollar bid for the naming rights to the arena, suggesting the name Bang Bros Center (The BBC)," the company posted on Twitter. "Due to recent news about FTX, we are resubmitting our offer as the new home of the Miami Heat."
Here's the joint statement the Heat and Miami-Dade County when they separated from FTX.

"The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing. Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX, and we will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena. We are proud of the impact our Peace & Prosperity Plan - sponsored by County Commissioner Keon Hardemon and funded through the original deal - is already having in preventing violence and creating opportunity for young people across Miami-Dade, and we look forward to identifying a new partner to continue funding these important programs in years ahead."

The Heat were only with FTX since June of 2021. 

MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How Heat Twitter reacted to Wednesday's win against Raptors . CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat vs Raptors game. CLICK HERE

Rapper J. Cole makes an appearance at Heat vs. Hornets. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19446748_168389536_lowres
News

A Look At Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic's First Start

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19447843_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_19447882_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_10881535_168389536_lowres
News

Does Kevin Durant Starting Lineup Quote Eliminate Him From LeBron James Conversation?

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19359214_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Still Gets Emotional When Returning To Face Toronto Raptors

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19442381_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Free Agency Target Kevin Durant Details Why He Requested A Trade In Offseason

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19435086_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Ruled Out For Wednesday's Game Against The Toronto Raptors

By Shandel Richardson
image001 (1)
News

HBO Releases Trailer For Shaquille O'Neal Documentary

By Shandel Richardson