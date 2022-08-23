Skip to main content

Watch Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Break The Ankles Of A Young Camper With Crossover

Herro makes the youngster fall during a 1-on-1 session at camp

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has spent most of his NBA career trying to prove he is more than just a shooter. 

For the doubters, Herro showed that recently at what appears to be a summer camp. A video surfaced of Herro playing 1-on-1 with one of the campers. 

And Herro showed no mercy. 

He hit the camper with a brutal crossover. It left the camper on the ground. 

Here's a look at the madness: 

It didn't stop with the crossover. Herro then finished the play with a dunk. It was just Herro having a little fun before things get serious again. 

After winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Herro and the Heat begin preparation next month for what they hope is an encore season. The Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before being eliminated by the Boston Celtics. Their season ended one victory from the NBA Finals. 

For Herro, the offseason been full of speculation. Will he get traded? Will the Heat offer him a contract extension? 

Herro has taken it all in stride. 

“I mean ever since I’ve been here, my name has been in rumors," Herro said. So rumors, they don’t bother me. Whether I’m on the Heat or somewhere else, I’m getting ready for the season.”

