Young Miami Heat Fan Gets Full Arena Experience From Jimmy Butler After Being Unable To Watch Him Tuesday Night

Fan flew 4,405 miles to watch Butler, who didn't play Tuesday against the Boston Celtics

Most Miami Heat fans were content with getting a victory against the rivaled Boston Celtics Tuesday night.

One attendee got something even better.

A video on social media showed a young Heat fan who flew thousands of miles to see his favorite player Jimmy Butler. The young man, an Argentinian named Felipe, held a sign that read, “Dear Jimmy, we flew over 4,405 miles to see you play. Can we get a photo or a big face coffee?”

Before tip-off, Butler was ruled out because of a back injury. It left Felipe disappointed but the Heat gave him an experience to take back home.

Felipe was given a Butler jersey and a basketball signed by the Heat players. He was also upgraded to courtside seats and took a picture with Gabe Vincent.

Butler gave the young fan a shout on his Instagram story, saying “I got you.”

The ordeal displayed the NBA’s load management issue, causing fans to miss opportunities to see their favorite players due to late injury scratches. Thankfully, Felipe was granted an amazing experience thanks to the support of the Heat organization.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant