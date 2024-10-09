Most Size In Jimmy Butler Era Could Help Miami Heat This Season
The Miami Heat have been notorious for their small-ball rotations throughout Jimmy Butler’s five years with the team.
Going into his sixth year, that changes.
Coach Erik Spoelstra often kept his rotations consisting of two or three forwards with one undersized center so the Heat had more versatility on defense. This led to Miami having a top 10 defense every season with Butler.
However, it often led to rebounding struggles or defensive mismatches against bigger opponents, forcing the Heat to switch within man-to-man coverages. Now the Heat have much more size, mostly from their 2024 draft class.
Kel’el Ware immediately became the tallest player at 7-foot. He averaged 18 points and 8.3 rebounds on 61.8 percent shooting from the field in the summer league. Still, fans may have to wait a bit before he starts at center next to Bam Adebayo. For now, they have to accept Ware as a backup big man off the bench. The 6-foot-10 Nikola Jovic seems to have earned the starting power forward spot.
Two big men in the starting lineup allows Butler to play his traditional small forward position instead of an undersized power forward. At times, he's done that in the past.
In addition to Ware, the Heat drafted Pelle Larsson and signed undrafted rookie Keshad Johnson to a two-way contract. At 6-foot-6, Larsson showcased plenty of versatility on offense and defense in the summer league. The 6-7 Johnson primarily showcased his athleticism throughout the summer league with several highlight reel dunks and defensive versatility with the ability to guard four positions.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11.