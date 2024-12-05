NBA 2K Compliments Jimmy Butler Despite Recent Injury Streak
Some Miami Heat fans may be losing faith in forward Jimmy Butler amid his latest rash of injuries.
NBA 2K, on the other hand, still clearly believes in the veteran All-Star.
NBA 2K25 announced its latest ratings update Dec. 5. Butler went up one point, going from an 87 overall to an 88. He remains the Heat’s highest-rated player, two points ahead of Tyler Herro.
The official NBA 2K account highlighted Butler’s rating change in an X thread Thursday afternoon.
Butler earned his new ratings despite various injuries limiting him over the past month. He missed four games in November with an ankle problem. Right knee soreness kept him out of Monday’s loss at Boston.
A back injury also sidelined Butler for the fourth quarter of a Nov. 27 win over the Charlotte Hornets. He recorded 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists Wednesday night against the Lakers.
Butler averages 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Butler joined rookie guard Pelle Larsson as Heat players who earned a ratings increase. Larsson’s one-point increase makes him a 74 overall.
Veteran forward Haywood Highsmith dropped one point to 76 overall.
Other notable stars who earned an overall increase this week include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Wembayana, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, and James Harden.
SPOELSTRA DEFENDS WARE DECISION
Miami announced Tuesday night rookie Kel’el Ware Ware is playing for the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this week. The Skyforce host the Windy City Bulls (Chicago’s G-League affiliate) on Thursday.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra defended the decision to send Ware to the G League. For starters, he hadn't played since last Wednesday’s road victory over the Hornets.
“The next logical thing is to try and get him some time, get him some game minutes, and see how he can impact winning,” Spoelstra told reporters.
Ware averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He’d only played in five of Miami’s previous 10 games. Ware recently also missed time with a foot injury.
“I’m encouraged by the work he’s putting in,” Spoelstra said Wednesday.
PARSONS TAKES SHOT AT HEAT CULTURE
Many have bought into “Heat Culture” over the years. However, longtime NBA forward Chandler Parsons sounds like someone who has heard enough about how the mantra saves the team.
Speaking on the Dec. 3 episode of Run It Back, Parsons admitted he doesn’t believe the Heat make the postseason—and took a subliminal shot at “Heat Culture” in the process.
“I can’t buy the whole, like, ‘They’re going to turn it on in the playoffs,’” Parsons said. “I think that whole narrative is over. The teams are too good. Like, teams have caught up. There’s not a switch that teams can just turn on and do that.”
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.