NBA Champion Accuses Jimmy Butler of Intentionally Not Communicating With Heat
Former NBA big man Channing Frye claims he has inside information on Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s latest suspension.
The Heat suspended Butler for two games earlier this week after he missed a team flight. Miami also cited “disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team.”
So, what happened this time?
“This time, Jimmy held up the whole plane because he didn’t want to communicate,” Frye said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Frye said sources told him the Heat spent “a couple of hours” on the tarmac waiting on Butler. By the time Butler properly informed the team he'd meet them in Milwaukee, the Heat decided he’d instead stay home.
Frye added it’s not infrequent veteran players fly separately from the team if necessary.
“Let’s say a vet goes, ‘Hey, I gotta take care of some business here; I’ll be on a jet tomorrow morning.' You communicate that to the team,” Frye explained, “so the team isn’t on the tarmac waiting for you.”
Frye suggested the Heat suspended Butler in part to gain leverage. The six-time All-Star requested a trade earlier this month.
“It justifies you fining him more and keeping him at home because he’s not really [wanting] to be active and part of the team,” Frye said.
OLADIPO NOT SURPRISED BY BUTLER
Former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo spent parts of three seasons playing with Jimmy Butler on the Heat.
Is Oladipo surprised by the ongoing trade drama and public feud between Butler and Heat management?
“Obviously, Jimmy is just doing what Jimmy does,” Oladipo told CBS Sports. “I don’t think this is any shocker to anyone who’s viewed his career and how he’s kind of done things and how he’s carried himself.”
Oladipo’s commentary is significant because he saw the Butler-Heat relationship firsthand. He’s not a retired player who last hit the court over a decade ago, nor is he an analyst who never played beyond junior high school.
Instead, Oladipo is a two-time All-Star who played on the most recent Heat team that reached the Finals. He knows Butler, he knows coach Erik Spoelstra, and he knows Heat Culture.
In fairness to Butler, Oladipo acknowledged “it takes two to tango” and called the situation unfortunate.
“It’s a business, and it’s a relationship,” Oladipo said, “and things aren’t gonna always be peaches and cream.
“It’s unfortunate and I hope, at the end of the day, they can figure something out,” Oladipo added.
ROZIER DISCUSSES INCONSISTENT SEASON
Heat veteran guard Terry Rozier opened the season in familiar territory: the starting rotation.
However, Miami moved Rozier to the bench in late November, his first time regularly playing with the second unit since leaving the Celtics in 2019. Although he returned to the starting rotation earlier this month, Rozier has come off the bench in three of the Heat’s last four games.
Nothing is really changing. Rozier’s 11.8 points and 40.1 shooting percentage are easily his lowest since 2019. The same goes for his 18 bench appearances.
Why does Rozier think he’s struggling?
“I don’t have no reason for it because I feel like I’m complaining,” Rozier told HoopsHype.
“I do feel like this game is beautiful, and I think that whatever it is,” Rozier continued, “I struggle just so when things open back up, it’ll make the struggle way more beautiful, and I can appreciate it way more because I know things are gonna turn.”
HoopsHype asked Rozier if he feels he plays “more freely” coming off the bench.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s who I’m out there with. So, we don’t know.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Outlines Nightmare Scenario for Jimmy Butler, Heat
Former NBA Champion Explains How Teammates View Jimmy Butler Situation
Championship Coach Backs Erik Spoelstra After Jimmy Butler Suspension
Phoenix Radio Host Accuses NBA of Not Wanting Jimmy Butler on Suns
MORE HEAT NEWS
Kevin Love Continues Social Media Trolling With Bam Adebayo Post
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Suddenly Favorite To Win Postseason Award After Hot Streak
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.