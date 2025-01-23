NBA Insider Outlines Nightmare Scenario for Jimmy Butler, Heat
Jimmy Butler has arguably made it clear through his words and actions he wants nothing more to do with the Miami Heat.
The Heat have made it clear by suspending Butler twice in three weeks they lack the patience to keep putting up with the 35-year-old All-Star.
Is a divorce inevitably coming between the two sides? ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps says a trade isn’t necessarily guaranteed ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
“I think there’s certainly a world where we’re sitting here on February 7, and Jimmy is still on the team,” Bontemps told Locked on Heat, “because you have to really thread a tight needle to get a deal that the Heat are gonna be willing to do and that another team is gonna be able to make.”
Bontemps said he thinks there’s a “real chance” Butler remains on the Heat’s roster until the summer. He can decline a $52 million player option and hit unrestricted free agency ahead of his age-36 season.
“This is just a really difficult situation,” Bontemps said, “and it’s not one that … there’s an obvious answer to as to how it’s gonna play out.
“While I think everybody involved would like to find a resolution here, it’s not gonna be, ‘Oh, we have to do something by February 6 no matter what,” Bontemps continued.
It’s unclear what would happen if the Heat don’t trade Butler in the next two weeks. The relationship seems so fractured that it’s hard to see both sides putting their differences aside to work together and pretend nothing happened.
Miami suspended Butler on Wednesday after he missed a team flight. Barring a trade or further punishment, Butler can return next Monday against the Magic.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday the Heat are having “productive conversations” and moving closer to dealing Butler.
The Heat released a statement following the latest suspension.
"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee."
Butler is expected to lose roughly $3.1 million in salary following his second suspension this month. That includes the money he’ll lose from his earlier seven-game suspension.
However, just because Butler will lose the money now doesn’t mean he can’t regain it later. The NBPA is expected to file a grievance for the Jan. 3 suspension, and one would think they’d also attempt to recoup any money lost this time.
HOLBROOK UPDATES BUTLER MURAL
Miami-based artist Kyle Holbrook made waves with a viral Butler mural in Wynwood following the latter’s suspension earlier this month.
Less than a month later, Holbrook and Butler are back for more.
Holbrook unveiled updates to the Butler mural Wednesday, with an emphasis on the All-Star forward’s headband and coffee cup.
“Jimmy Butler has always been a dynamic and complex figure, both on and off the court,” Holbrook said. “This mural evolves with him, capturing the essence of his journey and the dialogue he sparks.”
The headband initially read “I Quit.” Holbrook replaced that text with the phrase “No Comment,” which he says symbolizes “the star’s enigmatic and often unpredictable relationship with the media and his team.”
Meanwhile, the coffee cup now features a combination logo of Big Face Coffee and Mr. Yuck. Previously, the cup read “Please Pay Me.”
“This fusion playfully acknowledges Butler’s entrepreneurial coffee brand while adding an edgy twist that aligns with recent controversies,” Holbrook said.
LOVE POKES FUN AT BUTLER
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love wants to find humor in teammate Butler’s latest suspension.
While Heat fans shared their anger and outrage on social media, Love—who repeatedly cracked jokes during Butler’s seven-game suspension earlier this month—again opted for comedy.
Love shared a Scarface clip on Instagram featuring Tony Montana (Al Pacino) angrily cursing in a restaurant. The five-time All-Star captioned the post, “Jimmy dining out in Miami this evening…”
“You all a bunch of f***in’ a**holes,” Montana says in the clip. “You know why? You don’t have the guts to be what you wanna be. You need people like me.
“You need people like me so you can point your f***in’ fingers and say, ‘That’s the bad guy,’” Montana continues.
Love has poked fun at Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro recently.
Butler said last week he approved of Love’s humor, even if it came at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
