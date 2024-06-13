NBA Draft: Should Miami Heat Take Shot On Experienced Terrence Shannon Like Jaime Jaquez?
The Miami Heat took a chance on the developed Jaime Jaquez Jr. in last year's NBA Draft, a route the organization could entertain again in just a few weeks.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is entering the draft at 23 years old, a year older than Jaquez last June. The former UCLA Bruin turned into arguably the biggest steal of the class, averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting in 75 games.
Former NBA player Randolph Childress shared on The Field of 68 podcast that Shannon could slip down draft boards, leading to regret across the league.
"Somebody is going to screw around and let him slip and go late in the first round and you're going to look up," Childress said. "It's almost going to be like Jaime Jaquez going to Miami and you're going to be like, 'Man, what the hell were we thinking?"'
There is a catch with Shannon, though. He is dealing with a pending rape trial, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred last September in Lawrence, Kan. The trial began Monday but Shannon has maintained his innocence.
If he is cleared, the Heat's triumph with Jaquez could act as a major factor in drafting Shannon rather than a prospect such as Jared McCain or Devin Carter. Shannon's senior season at Illinois was considered a major on-court success, averaging 23 points on 47.5 percent shooting while leading the Illini to an Elite Eight appearance. Childress continued by pointing out that a "win-now" team is the ideal destination for Shannon because of his extensive experience.
"So many teams are drafting guys ahead talking about potential," Childress said. "I think there's a team out there that feels like we're in win-now mode. I think he comes with a level of experience that some playoff team is going to draft. He's going to come in there Day One and bring an element to their team. He doesn't have to invent the wheel."
