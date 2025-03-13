NBA Fans Clown Miami Heat Amid Jimmy Butler's Success With Golden State Warriors
The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat trade hasn't necessarily been mutually beneficial.
In fact, it's looking lopsided in Golden State's favor thus far with its recent success and Miami's detriment.
The Warriors are 12-2 since acquiring Butler, including a five-game win streak after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night. Butler had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the victory, the first triple-double by a Warrior this season.
Meanwhile, the Heat are 4-12 since losing Butler, losing five consecutive games after a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
"I watch Jimmy Butler, I watch the Golden State Warriors, and I watch the Miami Heat," one fan tweeted. "Remind me why the Heat didn’t just pay the guy they’d be able to trade with ease in a year if needed? I think teams let everything outside of basketball direct too many decisions."
Butler and the Heat separated after a long duel over a contract extension, leading to the organization suspending the six-time All-Star multiple times and eventually shipping him to Golden State. Safe to say both Butler and the Warriors are enjoying the trade, while the Heat still need to find answers for its late-season decline.
Miami plays the Boston Celtics (47-19) Friday night, while the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings (33-31) Thursday.
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.