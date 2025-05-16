Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler Completely Shuts Down Critics Of Playoff Performance

Shandel Richardson

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Former Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler took a lot of criticism after the Golden State Warriors second-round, playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors were ousted in five games after star Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 2. His absence left most of the scoring responsibility on Butler, who struggled in the role as the No. 1 option.

His passiveness drew jeers from the likes of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who felt Butler needed to just win one game to give Curry enough time to heal for a possible return in Game 5. There were others like former teammate Udonis Haslem having to explain what Butler's nickname of "Playoff Jimmy" really means.

Butler had a chance to respond to the critics during Thursday's exit interviews. He brushed off the judgements because he is "content" with who he is as a player.

"I'm completely content with who I am as a basketball player the way that I play the game," Butler said. "I'm second to Steph. I think that's really a good thing, actually, when you're talking about one of the greatest players to ever play this game and I get to come here and be his sidekick for a couple more years hopefully."

It's hard to criticize Butler because he led the Heat to two Finals appearances, including once as a No. 8 seed. He was also coming off a pelvic contusion he sustained in the first round against the Houston Rockets.

Shandel Richardson
