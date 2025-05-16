Miami Heat Acquire Forward From Eastern Conference Rival In Proposed Trade
After their shocking exit from the NBA playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to shake things up this offseason. The No. 1 Cavaliers had a historically strong regular season, racking up 64 wins. They swept the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in the first round before surprisingly losing to the red-hot Indiana Pacers in five games in the second round.
Bleacher Report proposed multiple trade packages the Cavaliers could explore this offseason, including trading a recent acquisition to Miami.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers could resemble:
Heat receive: F DeAndre Hunter
Cavaliers receive: G Duncan Robinson, protected first-round draft pick, two second-round draft picks
With the acquisitions of Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson through the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade at the deadline, the forward room in Miami is pretty crowded. Wiggins was inconsistent throughout his short Heat tenure. With his veteran status, he seems like the player Pat Riley would like to keep around as an integral piece of the rotation. Hunter is a good defender who also shot 42 percent from three-point range with the Cavaliers this season.
Cleveland dealt a hefty haul, including Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and multiple second-round picks to the Atlanta Hawks, to add Hunter at the deadline. Moving on from him this quickly may seem crazy to most. However, given their playoff woes, the Cavs may want to make a deal to get under the apron. Hunter is a valuable player for the Cavaliers' rotation but he is making north of $23 million over the next two seasons. If they want to trade him, this offseason may be the best time to do so.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
Miami Heat Select 'Connective Playmaker' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
NBA Draft Hopeful Linked To Miami Heat Tests Well At Combine
For more on this story, contact Sean Jordan at sjorda06@syr.edu or reach out to him on X @SeanKJordan.