NBA Finals Revives Tradition For First Time Since 2013 To Boost Viewership
The NBA Finals are reviving a tradition that has been absent for more than a decade.
Shams Charania reported ABC will air starting lineup introductions prior to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers tip-off for Game 5. This is reportedly the first time since the Miami Heat faced the San Antonio Spurs in 2013.
Some speculate the NBA stopped broadcasting starting lineup introductions due to networks prioritizing advertising revenue over the brief ceremony. With the NBA Finals viewership having reached an all-time low, it appears the league is exploring every avenue to attract more viewers to the championship.
Media personality Bomani Jones criticized the finals presentation, noting the league added the Larry O'Brien Trophy to the court after fans complained. He noted this year's championship just doesn't feel like a big deal.
"It's not so much specifically about the trophy decal itself," Jones emphasized. "It is about the fact that the way that the finals have been presented has made the games just feel like games as opposed to something that is a really big deal. You'll hear people make the point when talking about sports that it's entertainment, and that is not true. Sports is entertaining, but it is far more significant to people than entertainment."
Seeing players get revved up before the game starts adds another personal layer to excite fans. Fans want to see that side of players, just like they did in 2013 when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were introduced before tip-off.
