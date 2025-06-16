Miami Heat Fans Likely Not Happy With Rick Carlisle's Scott Foster Comments
NBA referee Scott Foster has gotten a lot of flack throughout his career, which continued after some debatable Game 4 calls down the stretch.
Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle came to his defense, citing Foster as a reliable referee throughout his coaching career.
"I think it's awful, some of the things I've seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster in particular," Carlisle said in his pregame interview. "I've known Scott Foster for 30 years; he's a great official. He's done a great job in these playoffs. We've had him a lot of times, and the ridiculous scrutiny that's being thrown out there is terrible, unfair, unjust, and stupid."
Foster has earned the nickname "The Extender" for some of his questionable officiating. Some onlookers, including Miami Heat fans, theorize the NBA selects him to referee games and extend series with game-shifting calls. Many even hilariously suggested that Carlisle is trying to get Foster on the Pacers' side as they head to Oklahoma City Monday night.
"Trying to get on Scott Foster's good side for Game 5, 6, or 7," one fan commented on YouTube.
And honestly, that wouldn't be a bad strategy at this point. The Thunder's Game 4 victory swung the momentum in their favor, with many believing they took back control of the series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded in the fourth quarter en route to his 35-point masterclass, aided by 20-point performances from Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso. The Pacers need a redemption game against the Thunder to regain hope in clinching the series.
The Thunder host Game 5 on Monday at 8:30 p.m.
