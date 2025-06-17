NBA Insider Has Rare Good News For Miami Heat In Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
The Miami Heat's consistent pursuit of winning may enhance their appeal in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
The Heat are reportedly among Durant’s top three preferred destinations, alongside the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets. While all three teams are interested in acquiring the fifteen-time All-Star, not all may be willing to part with the necessary assets to land Durant.
On a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Shams Charania noted while the Spurs are interested in Durant, they might not be aligned on the same timeline or willing to trade the valuable pieces needed to acquire him.
"From my understanding, the Spurs have not been the aggressive team for Kevin Durant," Charania said.
With the Spurs seemingly stepping back, Miami now has the opportunity to present their most enticing package to acquire the superstar forward.
"The Spurs have had a level of interest, but their timeline compared to the assets and potentially what it would take to go get Kevin Durant, they're just not on the time Miami may be on or Houston may be on," Charania said.
Miami possesses established talents like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, whose playing styles would complement Durant's skill set. Additionally, the team boasts promising young players such as Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr., whose inclusion in trade discussions makes it a compelling option for the Suns.
