NBA Insider Reveals Three Heat Players Heavily Influenced Jimmy Butler’s Trade Request
Relationships are crucial in the NBA whether it's with teammates, coaches, or the front office.
In the case of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, two of the aforementioned parties are seeming playing a role in his trade request. The obvious disconnect comes with team president Pat Riley and the front office, but it seems the six-time All-Star is not too fond of the Heat's current roster.
NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed in a recent article the three teammates Butler was closest with are no longer part of the organization.
"Maybe the strongest argument Butler could muster as a counter: Look to his left and
right and his closest teammates from that Cinderella team in 2023 are all gone," Stein wrote. "Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin - three starters from Miami's Game 1 Finals lineup
against Denver - all left the Heat over the past two summers."
"Those were [Butler's] guys," said another NBA source familiar with the Heat's thinking, according to Stein.
None of the three former Heat players were traded but instead left in free agency. While resigning them was partially out of the Heat's control, it's surprising a stronger effort wasn't made to retain their franchise cornerstone's closest friends off the court.
Stein went a step further, reporting the 35-year-old saw Strus, who is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as a brother.
"Butler is said to have viewed Strus as a brother — someone who could match the All-Star's sarcastic (some call it abrasive) sense of humor. They hatched a celebrated handshake routine, featured often in Instagram posts and punctuated by the players flipping each other off with shared tongue-in-cheek zeal," Stein wrote. "Several people who knew that edition of the Heat well cited Strus as an instrumental figure in keeping Butler steady within the greater team dynamic."
To make matters worse, the Heat were never able to add another superstar alongside Butler despite focusing the majority of their attention on it in recent summers.
